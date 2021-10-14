A wildfire broke out on the train tracks running parallel to Route 6/Tioga Street in Wellsboro this afternoon, Oct. 14.
The fire was reported as being under control at 2:45 p.m., but crews remain on-scene for mop-up.
The call came in just after 2 p.m. for a wildfire on the train tracks behind the transfer station, Route 6, Delmar Township. However, smoke was seen coming from the area behind the Wellsboro Moose, Old Tioga Street, where tankers moved to better respond.
Scanner reports indicated the Wellsboro Railroad was contacted to make sure any train traffic was halted as emergency responders were directly on the train tracks. It's unknown how the fire started or if anything was damaged. This story will be updated if more information is received.