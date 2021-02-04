The CV Anglers Club is hosting its third annual Beechwood Lake Ice Fishing Tournament next Saturday, Feb. 13.
The tournament begins at 7 a.m. at Beechwood Lake outside Sabinsville, with weigh-in starting noon to 1:30 p.m. Teams weighing-in after 1:30 p.m. will face weight deductions.
The entry fee is $40 per team of one or two people with optional $5 lunker fee; 75% of each entry fee goes toward the cash prizes. First prize is 50% of the event payback, second prize is 30% and third prize is 20%. There will be two optional lunker cash prizes.
Pre-register by emailing cvanglersclub@gmail.com or at the boat launch 6-7 a.m. the day of the event. The club asks that participants wear a mask and social distance at registration and weigh-in.