Chilly yet sunny weather greeted 44 teams for the CV Anglers Club’s third annual ice fishing tournament at Beechwood Lake last Saturday.
The teams, most returning from previous years, were from all over Pennsylvania and surrounding states, said Jason St. Peter, club president.
“They come out each February to enjoy a day of camaraderie and competition,” he said.
Following a poker chip drawing to determine who would take to the ice first, competitors had from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to hook up to 10 panfish – any combination of crappie, perch or bluegill/sunfish. The tournament also included optional buy-in lunker categories for the largest panfish or largest walleye, bass, pickerel or trout.
In first place was the team of Hilfiger/Hilfiger of Canton, hooking 4.82 pounds of fish and taking home $660, 50% of the event payback. In second place was Doud/White of Wellsboro (3.95 pounds, $396) and third place was Jason Herman of Beavertown (3.81 pounds, $264). Lunker prize for the largest panfish went to Marks/Harashak (0.94 pound, $215) and largest “other” fish was Huyler/Stevens (6.68 pound bass, $208).
St. Peter said the club, celebrating 50 years in 2021, has been revived over the past five or six years.
“We had 28 members then and we’re up to over 400 now,” he said. “We’re active and we’re growing.”
In addition to hosting fishing tournaments and derbies for kids, the club maintains a trout nursery in Sabinsville. St. Peter said last year, club members stocked local creeks with 11,000 trout from the nursery.
In December, the CV Anglers purchased 12 acres on Jemison Creek, Sabinsville, where they plan to provide a kids-only fishing hole and build a new clubhouse/meeting hall starting this spring.
For more information on the CV Anglers Club or how to join, find it on Facebook or email cvanglersclub@gmail.com.