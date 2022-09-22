The Cowanesque Valley golf team has welcomed back the Indians’ top five players from last season, as well as several newcomers to the program.
The Indians finished 10-31 last season, and Jordan Vargeson had a 94.00 average to pace CV, which was good for seventh overall in the NTL. Francis had the next-low average for the Indians last season, with a 107, which was 25th league-wide.
This season, both returning players started off fairly similar at the opening match in Waverly. Vargeson played a 94 while Francis had a bit higher score of 120 for the match. The lowest score for CV at the opening match though, was from junior Nick West with an 87.
The combined lower scores gave Cowanesque the chance to rise up two places from last season’s seventh to starting in fifth with a 2-5.
“We may not be competing for the league title this year,” head coach Mike Vargeson said, “but we will hopefully be competitive, within reach of the top teams, and make the next couple of years exciting.”
Schedule8/17 @ Sayre 1 p.m.
8/22 @ Wellsboro 1:30 p.m.
9/13 vs River Valley 2 p.m.
9/19 @ Wyalusing 1:30 p.m.
Roster
Jordan Vargeson, Nick West, Adam Maynard, Laila Hacket, Julian Francis, Kaden Cole, Bailey Warren