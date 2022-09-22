The Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians volleyball team suffered terribly in their 2021 season, going 0-14 with no wins for the season.
This year, it seems like the team is off to more of the same counting up the first three losses so far. However the coaches and the players are more than hopeful that this season will be a turn-around.
With a varsity team that’s mostly returning players with the exception of three moving up from the JV team, the girls all share a fair amount of experience on the court.
“I think as a team, there’s a lot of potential here,” said CV’s head coach. “Now it’s all about harnessing that and working together. Communication is huge and that’s something we try to teach to all the players, JV and varsity.
“I think as a whole, they’re definitely a team to watch out for as the season goes on. It’s just that right now there’s some little things on the court we need to get ironed out first.”
The Lady Indians volleyball team has a strong pairing of setter to outside hitters, which does well to rack up points on attacks at the net, but a weak point seems to be receiving serves and spikes.
“I think we can only go up from here. Right now, we have three losses but the girls have improved with each game and that’s all I can ask for as a coach. That I see their improvements individually and together as a team out on the court.”
CV’s head coach is optimistic in the team’s progress for the season. Players are hoping to see the results of their hard work in some of their games. It’s a coin-toss to see whether or not the Lady Indians will grow and improve to win some of their games this season or if the growth will present not in wins on the board, but in the character and skills of the players themselves.
Schedule
8/26 vs Oswayo Valley
8/30 vs NPL
9/1 @ Wellsboro
9/6 vs NEB
9/8 @ Athens
9/15 @ Williamson
9/19 @ Austin
9/20 vs Troy
9/22 @ Towanda
9/26 vs Austin
9/27 vs Williamsport
9/29 @ Canton
9/30 @ Northern Potter
10/4 @ Sayre
10/6 vs Wyalusing
10/8 vs Sayre (1 p.m. start)
10/13 @ Wyalusing
10/18 @ NEB
10/20 vs Williamson
10/25 vs Canton