After one of the best seasons in program history in 2021 for the Cowanesque Valley Indians, they are looking to capitalize on their momentum and continue their success heading into the year.
The six wins for the Indians marked the most for the program in nearly 50 years, as they breached the 0.500 mark as a team for the first time in 22 years.
The win total tied their best as a program, and they now have to adjust to some changes if they want to continue to set new marks for the CV program.
With a new coach in Joe Leonard and a massive amount of turnover on the roster from this past season, CV will look to continue moving in the right direction with a group of players nearing 50.
“I think the biggest thing is to have people that believe in it,” CV Head coach Joe Leonard said. “It gets us where we are going the right way. We have great players coming back and good leadership, even though they are not seniors.”
The Indians have a wealth of returners expected to take the field this season but with no seniors on the roster will need their young core to step into the roles that their stellar senior class has left behind.
They also have a huge hole to fill with quarterback Jacob Schmitt leaving the program and will look to a new face to lead the offense in Graham Hess who has looked solid in preseason according to his teammates and coaching staff.
They also lose their former coach and culture changer in Mike Schmidtt, but schematically look to continue their fast-paced RPO offense, albeit with different personnel.
“We are hoping to run the same type of offense and be uptempo,” Coach said. “We don’t have any seniors but we return a lot of impact players. So we hope to maximize that and utilize them in the same way and get that same impact.”
The Indians lose some of the best offensive linemen in the Northern Tier League with the departures of Mikey Sipps and Kade Sottolano and will look to returning junior Aspyn Dennis to be the anchor on both fronts this year.
“He’s shown fantastic leadership, Aspyn Dennis has,” Coach said. “He’s been in the weight room and he has just been a great leader.”
CV will also have some gaps to fill in their skill players, with the losses of one of the most impressive receiving corps in the league graduating.
They will lose Tucker St. Peter, Tanyon Brown and Elliot Good who were all big-time playmakers in their offense. They also lose starting quarterback Jake Schmitt and will need Hess to pick things up quickly to lead the offense.
Expect Fletcher Good to take on a lot of the receiving work in the year as the sophomore was extremely solid, especially in the back-half of the season, and corralled 10 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
He was able to come on late in the season for the CV team with some huge plays as just a freshman.
He had a huge performance in their battle with Muncy where he snagged three balls for 83 yards and a touchdown.
He was one of the top performers in the District IV playoffs also and grabbed three catches for 43 yards and the only CV touchdown to end his season.
Lucky for the Indians, they also return sophomore phenom Timmy “The Freight Train” Freeman to the fold for an encore performance from his incredible freshman season.
Freeman rumbled for 1136 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns at a clip of 5.8 yards per carrying as just a freshman.
“He’s been hitting the weight room and he’s been taking on the leadership,” Leonard said. “He’s a stellar athlete and continues to grow and I look forward to that going forward.”
The running style of the running back will be a tone-setter this year, and the energy he brings on the field will fuel the offense in the 2022 season.
“His running brings energy because the guys know that as long as everybody executes, you’re going to get some good churning yards and he’s not going to give up,” Coach said. “Whenever you have a teammate like that, everyone feeds off that.”
They also have seen an uptick in interest in the program after their success last year, and there should be some unknown names stepping up for the Indians throughout the year.
With a lot of flux in the roster and a mix of experience paired with a relatively young roster, the goals for the Indians remain the same as they will look to build on the program’s recent success and improve even further.
“We want to get that momentum, keep it and grasp it,” Coach said. “We have some great players coming back and good leadership, even if they aren’t seniors. They’ve experienced what Coach Schmidtt was doing. So we just have to keep building on it.”
The CV Indians will open up their season with a small-school NTL matchup on the road as they travel to Shickshinny to take on the Northwest Rangers on Friday, Aug. 26.
Schedule
8/26 @ Northwest
9/2 @ Athens
9/9 vs Montgomery
9/16 vs South Williamsport
9/23 @ Waverly
10/1 vs North Penn-Mansfield
10/8 vs Columbia-Montour AVTS
10/14 @ Muncy
10/21 @ Milton
Roster
Carter Ackley, Jeavon Eick, Chase Cady, Timmy Freeman, Fletcher Good, Levi Stahli, Graham Hess, Aiden Unrue, Ayden Davis, Ean Bump, Tanner Robbins, Joel Hultz, Jeremy Fuhrer, Treyson Gunn, Troy Madison, Bradley Empson, Carsyn Kemp, Isaiah Bogsch, Ethan Langworthy, Josh Shadle, Ben Freeman, Sawyer Douglass, Coen Kemp, Levi Lampman, Luke Sottolano, Peter Wendell, William Walters, Aspyn Dennis, Josh Sherman
Players to watch
Timmy Freeman, Aspyn Dennis, Fletcher Good, Graham Hess, Ean Bump