Cyber security continues to be a persistent problem for community residents, according to Wellsboro Police Chief Jim Bodine.
“We are always having complaints of citizens being scammed in the area, and with the current economic climate, these issues will only get worse,” Bodine explained. “People are ordering online more to save money, but it comes with a price.”
Bodine brought the Attorney General’s office to put on a presentation about how to protect yourself online a few years ago. “Sadly, a lot of people didn’t attend,” he remarked, “so it’s important to get the information out there.
“A lot of what we’re seeing right now is email scams. People get a message from their financial institutions saying that their account has been breached and asking them to provide their information,” said Bodine.
This is “phishing,” said Bodine, when a scammer sends an email or text pretending to be a reputable organization like a bank or social media asking the victim to provide personal information.
Bodine explained that phishing attempts often provide a link that will take the user to a web page that appears legitimate at first glance.
“You might be sent to what looks like a Facebook login page, but if you look closely you’ll see that they’ve replaced the ‘o’s’ with zeros,” he said.
“The biggest thing people need to understand when they open an email that looks suspicious is that they need to back out of the email and go to the institution on their own,” Bodine explained. “If they say that there’s a problem with your financial institution, just close the email and call your bank. They’ll be happy to help you and tell you if the problem is real.”
Bodine urged people to be suspicious of everything, especially links and pop-up windows which are often the source of a virus.
Generally, malicious code needs to be told to run before it can do anything. That command to start is often a response to clicking a link, a button in a pop-up, or downloading something suspicious. “Your best friend on your computer or phone is the delete key. Always go directly to the source,” said Bodine.
Another situation that Bodine sees a lot is people recieving threatening pop-up claiming to be the FBI while browsing adult content. “If you get locked out of your computer, turn it off and take it to the shop for help,” he said.
“Debit cards are also being hit hard right now,” Bodine continued. “Thankfully, banks are usually right on it because they don’t want to lose money any more than you do. They might put you through the ringer to make sure you’re who you say you are, but banks will never ask you for your login information. Never share your password over the phone,” he warned.
Despite the persistence of the online scammers and security threats, Bodine shared some safety tips that can help you stay safe online.
“You need to mix your passwords up and change them frequently. Use a different password for your banking login than you use for your email,” Bodine began.
“Two-factor authentication is also really helpful,” he added.
Two-factor authentication is a security measure that adds an additional layer of security on top of your password, like a fingerprint ID.
“It’s also a good idea to use a good antivirus software,” Bodine continued. “Just remember this, nothing’s ever free. Buy that security and peace of mind, especially for antivirus software.”
Bodine also recommended that everyone look through their credit report for suspicious activity, which can be done for free once a year.
“Just make sure you are using the actual government website,” Bodine said. “The Pennsylvania Attorney General website attorneygeneral.gov also has a ton of material to protect you and a form to file complaints.”
Bodine concluded with a reminder that you can always call your internet service provider or the Wellsboro Police Department for help if you’re not sure what to do.