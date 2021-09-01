Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that several state park and forest campsites will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida approach Pennsylvania.
The remnants of Ida are expected to bring 4 to 6 inches of rain to a large portion of Pennsylvania, with some areas expected to see 8 inches or more. The heaviest rains are expected Wednesday afternoon into the evening, which has prompted the early closings.
State park campsites that will have some or all campsites closed Wednesday and Thursday include:
- Kooser
- Linn Run
- Trough Creek
- Warriors Path (Organized Group Tenting)
- Colonel Denning
- Fowlers Hollow
- Poe Valley
- Poe Paddy
- Caledonia
- Cowans Gap (Campground B)
- R B Winter
- Laurel Hill (Campground, Copper Kettle Lodge, Group Camp 3)
- Pine Grove Furnace (Campground)
- Worlds End (Cabin Colony)
State forests that have campsites that will close Wednesday and Thursday include:
- Tuscarora (Campsites 1, 24, 57, 91)
- Sproul (Bull Run Site 28, Campsite 20, 22, 23, Plantation Hole Site 26, Laurelly Fork Site 27, Stout Hollow Road Site 21)
- Tiadaghton (All Callahan Run Sites, Naval Run, Black Forest Trail Trestle Sites 1, 2 & 3, Little Morris 1, Bonnell Flats 1, 2, 3, 4, & 5, Black Walnut Bottom 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, C1, C2, & C3)
- Susquehannock (Lock Branch Campsite)
- Tioga (17 Campbell Hollow, 18 Big Run North, 18 Big Run South)
- Delaware (E8-Bridge Camp, E14-Silver Lake, Delaware River Campsite 20)
- Loysalsock (Masten CCC Camp 21, 22, 970 Jakersville CCC Camp, 489 Mill Creek Road)
Additional campsite closures may be required depending on rainfall and the trajectory Ida takes when it hits the commonwealth. Visitors to campsites in those parks and forests are asked to leave those areas no later than noon Wednesday.
Bureau of State Parks Director John Hallas and State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger encouraged those with questions to contact specific parks and forest districts for additional information about the closings. They added that visitors in the areas expecting heavy rainfall use caution with flooding, downed trees and other potential dangers in play.
Those traveling from parks and in the risk area should check for alerts and advisories before heading out to a local or state park or forest to make sure facilities are open and conditions are safe to go boating or be near rivers and streams.
Be alert for rising water and avoid rivers and streams during a flood watch or warning. A flood watch means that flooding may occur, and to be prepared to move to high ground. A flood warning means that there is actual flooding and to move to high ground quickly.
Avoid the water during and even after storms, as small creeks and streams can flood rapidly. Elevated water levels and downed trees and branches can create serious hazards where conditions are normally calm and manageable.
Avoid roadway underpasses, drainage ditches, low lying areas and areas where water collects – they can unexpectedly flood or overflow.
Climb to higher ground if water starts to rise. Leave low-lying areas immediately.
Don't try to swim to safety in a flood. Wait for rescuers.
When rain is forecasted, do not camp or park your vehicle along streams, rivers or low-lying areas.
Have more than one way to receive weather alerts such as television, radio and cell phone.