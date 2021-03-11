Deerfield Township supervisors reported the purchase of new equipment during the March meeting. A new 3500KW generator and a 2002 International dump truck. The truck cost $4,600 with the generator costing $1,700.
Supervisors received the state fund for 2021 at $118,420.32. This amount, according to supervisor Roger Bacon, is $4,480 for turn back roads with $77,630 for liquid fuels. The amount is higher than anticipated by supervisors at budget time.
Bacon said, “It didn’t go as far down as expected.” The decrease was $8,009.68 instead of the $12,000 expected.
Deerfield Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. April 6.