The Deerfield Township supervisors continue to negotiate with the Knoxville Deerfield Fire Department concerning the lack of a contract and the fire department’s failure to provide details of expenditures from funds provided to the fire department by the township.
The supervisors and the department have struggled with the billing that resulted from the calls that the department responded to in the township during the absence of a contract. Up until 2018, the township was paying $1,500 annually.
Without documentation, the township contends it cannot give the fire department any additional funds based on township law requiring the documentation of funds spent by the township. With no contract, the township was charged for services when the department responded to calls.
The two entities have met with attorneys and an offer was proposed which called for the township to pay $5,000 for 2019, $5,000 for 2020 and $15,000 in 2021. The groups continue to negotiate.
During the May meeting, the supervisors reviewed a letter sent by a landowner in regard to the county-owned bridge on the township’s Grubb Road. The author, Bernard Payne, a farmer, resident and businessman, has lived his entire life on property owned by the family for 100 years. Payne’s letter was sent to the Senator Cris Dush, state representatives, Tioga County commissioners and the township supervisors.
There is some concern that the bridge will not be restored as it was removed from the stream following the most recent flooding in the area. The bridge has washed away before and was replaced by the county. Concern was voiced as to where the money will come from to replace the structure at an estimated $5 million. The area is a large watershed area and is a fast flowing river, according to Payne.
No gravel is being removed from the stream. Payne said he had removed gravel from the stream in years past however was notified to stop. When he requested a permit, the request was denied.
Payne’s letter calls for a replacement bridge and a workable plan for maintaining the stream and bridge.
Larson Design Group is doing a study on the project area but no information has been received by the township.
Work is being done on the New York streambeds leading into the area, according to people in attendance at the supervisors meeting.
Road work is being done by the work force with concerns of roads being damaged by heavy trucks. Residents reported a large hole on the Doan Road. Others reported that electric poles are being placed in the ditch along the same road. Both issues will be checked by supervisors.
The supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. June 7.