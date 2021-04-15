DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Supervisors here are taking steps to end the stalemate between the township and the Knoxville-Deerfield Fire Department.
The township was paying $1,500 annually for fire protection services until 2012, when the supervisors asked the fire department to provide documentation concerning the funds and how they were spent. The board’s position is that the township codes requires the township to have the details of the expenditures prior to budgeting additional funds.
When the documentation was not provided to the board, the two groups failed to agree on a contract. Without a contract, the fire department began charging the township for services rendered.
Documentation indicated the department responded to the township on 59 occasions in 2020. These charges involve equipment used as well as man hours at each incident.
The fire department’s latest proposal requests compensation of $5,000 for both 2019 and 2020 and $15,000 for 2021.
Following a meeting with the township solicitor, supervisors offered the fire company $4,000 for 2019, $4,000 for 2020 and $4,500 for 2021, stipulating payment swill be made after receiving an itemized accounting of receipts for 2019 and 2020.
If the two entities fail to reach an agreement, the next step will be to pursue court action.
The township continues to provide $3,479 in worker’s compensation and $4,131 in Firefighter’s Relief Funds, which are a pass through payment.
Supervisors agreed to sell a 2008 F350 four-wheel drive Ford flatbed truck with a minimum bid of $9,500. In a related matter, supervisors agreed to transfer $7,272.68 of Impact Fees to the general fund to pay for the 2002 single-axle dump truck and emergency generator.
Deerfield supervisors will next meet at 7 p.m. May 4.