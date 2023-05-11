The Deerfield Township supervisors approved the purchase of a Ford 550 dump truck from a private individual in Lewisburg during the May 2 monthly meeting.
The truck has a spreader and a plow and will cost the township $13,000. The truck will not require an operator with a commercial driver’s license.
Township supervisors agreed to advertise several items for sale that are not used regularly by the township. Those items include a tractor mower, tar buggy, truck, box and spreader, liquid calcium spread, jersey spread and an international crew cab truck.
A recent fire board meeting was discussed briefly by Supervisor Todd Brown, who said the board was still getting organized. The local fire board had been disbanded but after many months and legal action.
The board was reestablished to assist with the organization of the communities covered by the Knoxville-Deerfield Fire Department. The department provides service to Knoxville borough, Deerfield and Brookfield townships.
A recent Sabinsville meeting was also discussed by the supervisors, who attended the meeting to discuss the problems with the emergency services in the area. The extended emergency response time was discussed with suggestions around the merging of services in the valley. The group continues to look for ways to resolve the lengthy response time for emergencies.
Marilyn Bess of the Historic Records Preservation committee said there is a plan for an 11 a.m. June 8 meeting at the Deerfield Township offices. The group reports recent sales of items adding $24 to the funds for the committee and reported receipt of a microfilm reader and documents from the Knoxville Community Library.
PennDOT proposed A project slated for 2025. The improvements would be made to State Route 49 from Elkland to Knoxville. The project is in the proposal stage and is based on budgeted funds and availability at the time of the project.
Supervisors and those in attendance heard from Blossburg resident Sandra Olson, candidate for district attorney for Tioga County. Olson presented information about her campaign. She is seeking the Republican nomination.
An executive session was reportedly held by supervisors April 14 for legal and contractual reasons. No additional information was provided.
Deerfield Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. June 6