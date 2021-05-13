The Deerfield Township supervisors will, for the second time, advertise to sell a 2008 Ford dump truck. The truck was advertised in April, however no bids were received.
The township will also advertise to hire an operator with a commercial driver’s license.
Supervisors will amend the posting and bonding regulations of the township with an increase on roadways that are paved.
The board will transfer impact fee funds to the general fund to pay $5,500 for the water well that was recently drilled reently on the township property. An additional $1,435 will be transferred to cover the costs of the new electric generator.
Supervisors approved a subdivision of the former Durwood Tuttle property in the township.
The next meeting of the Deerfield Township supervisors will be held at 7 p.m. June 1.