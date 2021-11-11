Troups Creek was the topic of conversation during the November meeting of Deerfield Township.
The creek flooded the community in August and several residents attended the meeting complaining that very little had been done. The township is not allowed to enter the creek to make the repairs the residents believe necessary.
The equipment is restricted from being in the stream, nor does the township have the equipment needed for rehabbing the stream. Furthermore, no funding is available for the work.
Numerous families lost property, roadways and bridges were damaged and the township estimates $266,800 sustained in damage from the flooding. This amount does not included damage to private property and several houses were seriously damaged. Damage in the township did not reach levels that would allow for funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
A petition is being developed to be sent to the appropriate people with little hope for funding. Supervisors are calling for rehabilitation in the creek near the borough and township lines. One guest said the channel if full of gravel.
Private landowners can get a permit to remove a gravel bar from the stream, however there are many restriction. The gravel must be removed but cannot be taken below water level. With recent rain events the water levels remain high.
The county bridge on Grubb Road was destroyed in the flooding and Grubb Road, a township road, remains closed. Plans were for the damaged structure to be removed during the month.
Supervisors will add the stream improvements to the Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan has not been updated since 2017.
The Hometown Hero Banners will be displayed during an event from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20. Forty-six flags honoring military veterans will be placed in the township and borough in the spring.
Roger Bacon suggest paying the township’s share of the $8,100 dumpster bill related to flood cleanup. The borough had the dumpsters placed and township residents were able to utilize the service. Based on the changes in population, Bacon suggested the township pay 45% of the bill with borough paying 55%.
Supervisors agreed to advertise the tentative 2021 budget with $189,198 in the general fund and $109,800 in the state fund. Capital reserve funds of $210,968 included Blacktop Fund ($60,215), American Rescue ($34,017), Impact Fee ($6,745), Certificate of Deposit ($23,950), Bicentennial Fund ($3,037) and Building Fund ($20,004) which are in separate accounts. The American Rescue account will be stable until information on what it can be spent on is clear. These funds are part of the COVID relief provided by the federal government.
Deerfield Township officials will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 7.