The Deerfield Township supervisors accepted a court agreement with the Knoxville Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department and heard that the county bridge on the Grubb Road may take 10 years to complete if it is replaced.

The township supervisors accepted the proposal presented during the July meeting to resolve the civil action between the township and the fire department. In the agreement, both parties agree the township will pay the fire department $5,000 each year for 2019 and 2020, $7,500 for 2021, $8,500 for 2022 and $9,000 for both 2023 and 2024. The parties also agreed to reinstate the fire board. Before the court action, the township paid $1,500 annually.

