The Deerfield Township supervisors accepted a court agreement with the Knoxville Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department and heard that the county bridge on the Grubb Road may take 10 years to complete if it is replaced.
The township supervisors accepted the proposal presented during the July meeting to resolve the civil action between the township and the fire department. In the agreement, both parties agree the township will pay the fire department $5,000 each year for 2019 and 2020, $7,500 for 2021, $8,500 for 2022 and $9,000 for both 2023 and 2024. The parties also agreed to reinstate the fire board. Before the court action, the township paid $1,500 annually.
Marc Rice, representing the Tioga County commissioners, discussed the status of the county bridge on the Grubb Road to more than 20 people at the August meeting.
In August 2021 the bridge dropped into the stream bed during a flood event. The pier failed and the footing twisted, also failing. In September, the Department of Environmental Protection ordered the county to remove the structure, which it did. The remaining abutments were removed the end of July.
Rice said the bridge may be placed on the Transportation Improvement Program, which could take a minimum of 10 years. Rice said there are 60-80 structures on TIP, which receive funding once they make it to the top of that list. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation website indicates the 12-year plan is part of the State Transportation Improvement Plan.
Rice said there is some concern as to the changes in the stream and the location of the bridge. The engineering firm Larson Design Group is studying the channel and is expected to make a recommendation. Rice said there are concerns that Troops Creek will cut a new channel.
Those attending agreed that the bridge is an integral infrastructure, allowing access to other areas of the township. Rice said the original bridge dates back to 1935. It failed in a flooding event in 1972 and a new structure was placed at the location.
Rice said about six years ago the township voiced a concern of Troops Creek running along the Grubb Road and weirs were placed along the roadway to protect the road. A weir, or low head dam, is a barrier across the width of a river that alters the flow characteristics of water.
“It lasted one season.” said Rice.
According to Rice, plans are underway to place a cul–de-sac on each end of the former bridge.
Supervisor Todd Brown reported that the crew is working on mowing along roadways and road repairs but progress is delayed due to equipment problems. Brown reported that some work has been done on Merrick Hill Road by Seneca. Plans are underway to grade the Doan Road after the receipt of a complaint from a resident there.
Supervisors will advertise the Bomag roller and the 2003 Mack truck sale. Minimum bids are set $2,000 and $7,000 respectively. Bids will be opened at the 7 p.m. Sept. 6 meeting of the supervisors.