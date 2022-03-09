Deerfield Township supervisors opened, reviewed and awarded bids for materials for the upcoming construction season during the March meeting.
The board awarded contracts to low bidders as follows:
- Hei-Way Premium Asphalt of Sarver — cold patch at $117/ton.
- Hawbaker of Turtlepoint — antiskid, $27.44/ton.
- Penner Trucking of Tioga — 2B stone tailgate spread at $27.33/ton.
- Andrulonis of Troy — 1B and 2B stone stockpiled for $27.40 and $26.15 respectively and the cinders at $46.40/ton.
- Bradco of Towanda — crack sealer at 0.75 and 0.85 cents/pound for oiled jacket and direct flame, calcium chloride at $13.85/50-pound bag.
- Cross of Mansfield — R4 stone at a $21.35/ton.
- DeCristo of Middlebury — 2RC and 2A stone at $12.05 and $13.55/ton respectively.
- Chemung Supply of Elmira, N.Y. — pipes and bands for projects at separate prices for a variety of sizes.
Other bids were received from Russell Corp, of Mars; Lola Lumber, of Millville; and Hanson, of Montoursville.
Supervisors heard from Seneca Resources concerning planned pad and road improvements. The location on the Merrick Hill Road is the existing water withdrawal site. Seneca has renewed all road permits for the township. Seneca also notified the township of the intent for consumptive use of water for drilling and development of natural gas wells at three locations in the township. Those well locations are Empson 899, Baker 897 and Murdock 862.
Supervisors reported that the Lee Road is now open. The roadway had been closed to traffic due to a washout during a recent ice storm. Supervisors heard a complaint from a resident of the area reporting that the private drive in the area still needed improvements.
Deerfield Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. April 5.