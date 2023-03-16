The Deerfield Township supervisors awarded contracts for pipes, road supplies, bands, anti-skid, cinders, and aggregate after careful consideration and evaluation of bids from 12 companies.
The supervisors awarded the following during the March meeting:
- Decristo of Canton the contract for 2RC and 2A stone,
- LJP of Millerton for the anti-skid and R4,
- Andrulonis of Troy, for cinders, 1B and 2B stone,
- Hawbaker of Turtle Point providing the 2B where it is tailgate spread,
- Chemung Supply of Elmira, N.Y. the pipe contract and 50-pound sacks of calcium chloride,
- Bradco of Towanda for calcium chloride in super sacks and crack sealer, and
- Iola Lumber of Millville for cold patch.
Supervisors reported that they had met with representatives of Seneca during the Feb. 28 work session. Concerns of traffic increases were discussed with the company, which is planning projects in the township. It is unclear if the projects will be moving forward, which could reduce the concern of traffic increases.
Road master Todd Brown said the crew had difficulty as the roads are soft and muddy and won’t “freeze.” Roads were again bonded for 2023 by Seneca Resources. The bonding provides protection if damage results from gas industry projects.
Supervisors adopted the tax penalty waiver agreement a second time due to an error with the date on the original document. The resolution allows for a waiver of tax fees to new home buyers who have not received their tax bill within 12 months of purchase.
Resident Alice Howells voiced interest in the Historic Records Preservation Committee remaining as a viable committee. The committee is not meeting until spring but is instrumental in protecting the history of the township.
Deerfield Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. April 4.