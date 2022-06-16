The Deerfield Township supervisors discussed road concerns during the June meeting.
Chairman Doug Pautz said a small group met with Larson Design Group on May 31 concerning the Grubb Road Bridge, which was destroyed by flooding event of Troups Creek.
In the near future the head walls will be removed as the structure itself has been removed from the area. Potentially the bridge may not be replaced.
Supervisor Doug Pautz said the group reviewed topographic maps of Troups Creek and noted that the channel has changed course over the years.
The bridge damage prevents the township from performing winter maintenance on roads in the area.
Residents complained that they have to travel further to get where they want to go and mentioned gas prices. The Cook Hollow Road is also closed due to road damage.
No decision on the bridge has been made. Pautz said.
“They (the county) are looking at options,” Pautz said. ”If the decision to replace the bridge is made, it could be upwards of eight years before the work begins.”
Pautz said it will be a challenge as there are three channels where the bridge sat.
Supervisors discussed a proposed fee increase by Williams Oil Company. Williams Oil Company is planning to add a small fee to help them be in compliance with regulation. Insurance costs have also increased. The increase is projected to be less than $3 a month for the township.
Dust control was discussed and will be placed on the agenda in the near future to address the problem. Roads are also being graded by the work force.
Deerfield Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. July 5.