The Deerfield Township supervisors discussed the budget at the October meeting.
The board plans to advertise the 2022 budget and adopt it at the November meeting.
Supervisors discussed the conditions of concern. The township sustained an estimated $380,000 in damage to roadways and end walls on two bridges after recent flooding. The damaged bridges are on the Hunter and Doan roads.
Supervisor Roger Bacon said, “The roads are safe but there is additional work to get done.”
The Grubb and Morehouse roads were washed out in that area and a county bridge crossing Troups Creek on the Grubb Road was destroyed. According to Bacon, replacing the bridge will cost $2 million and take about two years to complete. A temporary crossing for agriculture may be put into place.
Bacon said, “Gravel in Troups Creek is as high as (State Route) 249.”
Supervisor Gene Shalters said, “The creek is running full.”
Questions arose as to the ability of communities in New Yok State to enter the creeks to make adjustments while that action is prohibited in Pennsylvania.
Supervisors discussed a new unpermitted driveway in the township that allows water to run into the roadway. The roadmaster will discuss the issue with the landowner. It is expected that the driveway will be changed to drain off the roadway to prevent damage to the roadway and avoid a hazard.
Supervisors received notification of drilling on the Abplanalp property in Westfield Township. The state requires notification of communities within five miles of the project.
Action was taken to move $57,539.23 of Act 13 impact fees to the general fund for road material, labor and fuel. The Act 13 monies are received through the gas industries operating in the area.
A check for $3,614.97 was received from the Fire Relief Association. The funds will be transferred to the Knoxville Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department.
Deerfield Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 1, a change in date due to the Nov. 2 Municipal Election.