Deerfield Township will meet the Knoxville-Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department in court Dec. 17.
The township and fire department are in a dispute over payment for fire protection services.
Originally the township paid $1,500 annually for fire protection. The township contends it is to receive a detailed expenditure report of the funds provided by the township to the fire department. Deerfield Township said no receipts were provided and thus decided not to provide additional funds to the fire department.
With no contract in place, the fire department began assessing for calls made in the township. The township declined to make additional payments to the fire department without an itemized accounting of the funds provided to the fire company.
The issue has been in the hands of the attorneys for more than a year.
Supervisors accepted the resignation of Secretary-Treasurer Tina Roe. Roe has served in the part-time position for five years. Applications for the position will be accepted by the board of supervisors.
Supervisors welcomed Todd Brown to the board of supervisors. Brown ran a successful write-in campaign and will take the seat in January 2022. Roger Bacon, who has served since 2010, chose not to seek reelection. Pautz thanked Bacon for his efforts over the years.
A payment of $4,069 was made for 50% of the dumpster fees connected to flood cleanup.
The 2022 budget shows a tax increase of 1.6 mills to 2.0. The total projected income for the general fund is $189,198. The state fund has projected income of $109,800.
The board received a complaint concerning the accumulation of junk along the Butler Hill Road. The complaint said the junk is in the right of way and makes it difficult to travel on the road. The township will remove the junk from the right of way.
Supervisors approved a subdivision of the lands of Mary Ann Bradley on Morehouse Road.
Supervisors resolved to transfer $17,858.40 from Impact Fee to General Fund for road materials to repair flood damages.
The supervisors were notified of an application for a Department of Environmental Protection permit to the Tioga County Conservation District to remove a gravel bar from within the Cowanesque River on the Phil Wood farm.
Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 to reorganize. Monthly meetings will be at 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.