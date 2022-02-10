The Deerfield Township supervisors reviewed communications concerning the County Bridge on the Grubb Road during the Feb. 1 meeting.
The information explained the process of removing the super structure from the waterway and details about where the debris was to be stored. Some of the material were used as fill at a property adjacent to the structure and the township’s roadway. The township is responsible for placing signs on the road leading to the county bridge. The township will also place 2A gravel on the roadway.
Supervisors agreed to transfer $12,000 from the Impact Fund to offset the cost of the purchase of a Cat roller and a snow plow from a neighboring community.
The township is seeking applications for the position of secretary. During the January organizational meeting, the supervisors named Tina Roe as secretary and right-to-know officer. Roe resigned in December but offered to continue to assist until a replacement is found.
The township received and shared a compliment for work performed during a recent snow event.
The Historic Records Preservation Committee reported the sign describing the mural at the township building has been completed and is now hanging near the mural.
Bids packets were made available for materials needed for the upcoming season for road repairs. Those bids will be opened at the 7 p.m. March 1 meeting of the township supervisors.