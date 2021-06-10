The Deerfield Township supervisors reported the purchase of three new pieces of equipment during the June meeting.
The equipment and purchase price included: a Sterling 2003 dump truck, $2,250; a crack sealer, $2,600; and a Komatsu 2003 loader with a 105-inch bucket, $15,500.
Supervisors will sell the 2008 flatbed one-ton, four-wheel-drive Ford F350 truck outright. The truck has been advertised with a minimum bid price of $9,500 on two occasions as required by law. The township received no offers to purchase. After meeting the requirements the truck will be made available for sale to the public.
Township supervisors approved a road permit and a building permit. The road permit on Hunter Road allows for a logging operation while the building permit allows for the construction of a cabin on the Doan Road.
Supervisors received word from the Eastern Gas Transmission concerning a proposed stream crossing. The project will replace a transmission line which has been exposed in the stream on Butler Hill.
Deerfield Township supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. July 6.