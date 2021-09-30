There’s more than meets the eye when it comes to fall foliage in Pennsylvania. According to the DCNR:
• Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation, or anywhere in the world.
• Only three regions of the world support deciduous forests that display fall autumn color: Eastern North America, the British Isles and parts of northwestern Europe and Northeastern China and northern Japan.
• Pennsylvania supports 134 species of trees and many more shrubs and vines that contribute to the display of autumn color.
• Species of trees in Northern PA include: Gray and paper (white) birches, Mountain maple, American mountain ash, Quaking aspen and Pin (fire) cherry.
• Northern PA’s foliage season peaks in early October.