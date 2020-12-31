Did you purchase a Victorian-style dollhouse from a rummage sale at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Wellsboro around 2013 or 2014? If so, its builder is offering to repair it or buy it back.
“I made four dollhouses in 1983,” said Pete Saladis, of Staten Island, whose mother is a longtime Wellsboro resident. “The first one, my wife’s aunt asked me to make for her granddaughter for Christmas. I was very happy with the way that one came out, so I made a few more – one for my daughter, one for my niece and one my wife donated to the local school.”
The dollhouse Saladis made for his niece ended up with his sister in Wellsboro, who gave it to St. Peter’s seven or eight years ago before she moved to New Hampshire. Saladis is trying to track down that dollhouse, which he hopes is still in the area.
“I’m really interested to see where it ended up. If it’s in disrepair, I’d like to offer to fix it,” he said. “Or, if it’s just sitting in a basement or an attic not being used, maybe someone would sell it back to me.”
He said he started thinking of that long-lost dollhouse after repairing the one he originally gave to his daughter almost 40 years ago.
“My daughter had it for a number of years and it got a lot of use. My son and his friends even used it as an Army base,” said Saladis. “In 2012, she gave it to my son’s daughter. She had it up until last year when they moved to Texas and couldn’t take it with them.”
Saladis took back the dollhouse, made numerous repairs and this Christmas, gifted it to a good family friend’s daughter.
“It had fallen into disrepair after so long. The roof was almost completely off, railings were broken,” he said. “But, I was able to come up with all the original supplies from the lumber yard. The roof and all the molding are strips cut from larger molding.”
Saladis said the dollhouse he’s searching for is the same color as the one he just repaired – mustard yellow with dark green and white trim.
It’s about 27 inches tall, 39 inches long and 21 inches wide and has three floors with four large rooms, an attic and a staircase up the middle.
Anyone with information on the dollhouse can email Saladis at psaladis1@verizon.net.
“It’s a longshot, but I’m really hoping I can find it,” he said.