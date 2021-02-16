A driver suffered a suspected minor injury when his car went over an embankment on Route 362, Shippen Township, on Tuesday.
According to state police reports, Sean Crouthamel, 52 of Gaines, reportedly lost control of his car while driving approximately 40 mph near Forest Road. The car rotated before going over an embankment near the Darling Run entrance.
Police say Crouthamel had to be extricated from his vehicle through the windshield. He suffered a suspected minor injury and was transported to UPMC Wellsboro.
Responding to the scene were Wellsboro fire and ambulance and state police based in Mansfield. The vehicle was towed by Cooper’s Towing.