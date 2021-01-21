Elkland Borough Council adopted the 2021 budget after failing to do so by the Dec. 31, 2020 deadline.
Council attempted to hold a meeting but the advertisement was not considered legal and postponed the adoption of the tentative budget. The tentative budget must be available for public review for 10 days before it is adopted. The budget totals $1,852,406.
Council received, reviewed and tabled the resignation of council member Aaron Smith. No reason was given for the submission or for the tabling of the matter.
Council named two part-time police officers to the position left vacant with the recent resignation of full-time police Sergeant Robert Gee III. The two hires, Jeremy Cook of Wellsboro and Daniel Bump of Elkland, will work a total of 20 hours. Council will continue to seek applications for full-time officers.
Council agreed to purchase a new pick-up truck for $38,375 through Co Stars, a state program that keeps the boroughs from having to seek bids for certain items.
Elkland Borough Council will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 30 to adopt the ordinance to set the water, sewer and solid waste increases. The water and sewer rates are to increase by 10% and the solid waste contract has a 6% annual increase for the three-year contract with Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority.
The next meeting of the Elkland Borough Council is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10.