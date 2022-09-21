The Elkland borough council adopted the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan, approved a dike leak detection plan and approved the purchase of a computer for the police department during the Sept. 14 meeting.
Each municipality is required to have a Hazard Mitigation Plan in place. Adopting the county plan saves the borough from having to develop a separate plan.
Council approved an agreement with Fluid Conservation Tech, Inc. of Lebanon to establish a dike leak detection plan at a cost of $2,090. FCT will determine if there are any leaks in the 12-inch water main that goes beneath the levee using sound detection equipment.
The project is expected to take 11 hours. One person from the borough, who is familiar with the water system, will assist FCT. The plan is a requirement of the Department of Environmental Protection.
A replacement computer will be purchased to replace a disabled unit in the police department. The unit will be purchased for $849; estimates to repair the other were near $800.
Resident Robert Thompson of East Highland Avenue said that the flooding on Kiser Creek is damaging Buffalo Street, creating a potential hazard near his home and others. If an exposed gas line is damaged from flood debris, it could lead to explosion, fire or worse.
Thompson contacted UTI Utilities, Inc. of Valley Forge and said he believes the exposed gas line was not a priority for the company. Thomson added that a gravel deposit in the stream contains rip rap, which could be taken back up the stream to reinforce the area where guard rails are being undermined.
Thompson also addressed a problem he is having with his sewer, which he said only flushes occasionally. Thompson believes that the water system’s main line may have collapsed, damaging his sewer line.
Thompson said members of the borough work force have checked the line but nothing has been done to determine the problem. Council president Rick Collins said he would look into the matter. The borough is seeking grants to repair Buffalo Street where the guard rails are undermined.
Solicitor Chris Lantz is still reviewing legal issues concerning the cleaning of a lateral on property owned by a local business. The borough work crew determined the lateral was plugged when a problem arose there in the winter. Although a lateral is the property owner’s responsibility, the borough work force made repairs and billed the business owner, who refuses to pay for the repairs.
A proposed cat ordinance is also with the solicitor. Council agreed to post the proposed document on the borough website for the public review.
The council discussed changing security systems for the office and other locations in the borough as the current system is not working.
The borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12.