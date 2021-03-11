ELKLAND — After a process, the borough council here appointed Craig Stewart to the council vacancy during a special meeting March 6.
Stewart, who attended the meeting, sent a letter of interest for the position, as did two other residents. Stewart cited grant writing as one of his capabilities.
Also submitting letters were Mike Jones, who has expressed interest in serving on council for 10 years, and former councilman Mark Kohut.
In the decision, council took nominations and voted on the nominees in the order they were nominated. Council voted four to one against appointing Jones, three to two against Kohut and three to two in favor of Stewart. Several council terms will expire at the end of 2021.
Council considered pricing for a replacement folding machine. The borough office uses the equipment is to fold the monthly water bills and other documents mailed to residents. The current folder, which has failed, originally cost $300 while a new unit may cost up to $500.
The borough received a proposal from Pitney Bowes to lease a folder for $189 a month for 39 months. Other lease options were available at 51 to 63 months. The extended life of the agreement would cost $145 a month.
The council agreed to look into other options as those attending noted the borough could purchase multiple paper folders at that rate.
Also during the special meeting, the Elkland borough council agreed to open the swimming pool this season by a vote of three to two. Matt Sherman, Deanna Sherman and Wendy Sherman Graham voted in favor of reopening with Rick Collin and Tim Whitney opposed. According to the borough maintenance staff, the pool is not currently operational and needs a lot of work.
Elkland Borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 11.