Elkland borough council authorized Sergeant Daniel Bump to pick up the new police vehicle for the borough.
The council was unaware that a 2021 Tahoe had been ordered in late 2020 until it received word that the vehicle was ready for pickup. The vehicle, valued at $57,610.02 was in the 2020 budget however was not budgeted in the 2021 budget.
Supervisors sought guidance from solicitor Chris Lantz who told the borough they could proceed with a resolution to approve the purchase from 911 Rapid Response in Annville.
Supervisors discussed replacing a culvert in the industrial park. The area is the site of flooding. The project was expected to cost $400,000. During the review it was learned that the borough abandoned the road in 1996 and the project is now on private property owned by the manufacturing company, Boral, in the industrial park.
Council, under new rules, took action to add the proposed increase for tax collector Barb Potter to the agenda and then after discussing the proposal agreed to increase her pay to 4% from the 3.5% Potter is currently receiving.
A second item was added to the agenda and allows for the borough to purchase a new alarm system for the pump stations. Currently the borough is in violation with the Department of Environmental Protection. The new systems will cost $24,696. Council also approved the purchase of two blowers for the sewer treatment plant for $12,106.
The council approved an agreement with Envirep, of Camp Hill for maintenance of all lift stations in the borough for a fee of $2,574.96.
Council discussed an upcoming state project on Main Street in Elkland for 2022. The work will include the milling of the roadway with new pavement to be applied. The project involves 27 manholes that would need to be raised to bring them to the level of the new pavement. This work could be done by the borough however the council chose to have the work be part of the state project with shared costs.
Council has set 1 p.m. Nov. 13 for the Hometown Hero celebration at the borough office. Eighty-five Hometown Hero flags have been ordered with four of those being for Purple Heart recipients.
Trick or treat was set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Elkland borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10.