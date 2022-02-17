The Elkland borough council adopted the new parking ordinance which will enable enforcement by the police department.
The document is available for review at the borough office. Fines for parking violations will increase from $5 to $10. Violators will no longer be able to use the payment boxes on the parking meters. Instead, payments can be made at the borough office.
Parking will also be restricted on the west side of Proctor, Taft, Coates, Pattison avenues as well as North and South Buffalo streets. Other restrictions apply to certain times and overnight parking will be eliminated on other streets.
According to Sergeant Daniel Bump, the ordinance can be enforced even before signs are placed in the spring.
The council reduced the hours for the assistant secretary to reduce costs. The move came council authorized payment of water bills at a local bank. Customers can still pay by credit card or mail in payments. The change will go into effect in April. The assistant secretary’s hours will be reduced to 24 per week.
The council also discussed purchasing new equipment that would allow water and sewer meters to be read electronically. The equipment is estimated at $150,000 and could be implemented in sections throughout the town. The borough finance committee will look into whether the borough could save money by investing in the equipment.
Telephone and internet services at the borough office, pool and sewer treatment facility are also being reviewed to determine if savings are possible.
The council tabled action on the appointment of Elkland Borough Authority members. Two members’ terms expired and will be contacted to determine if they are interested in reappointment to a five-year term.
The council discussed with a landowner concerning the elimination of a water and sewer connection for a property. The structure is being demolished and other utilities have been disconnected.
The borough’s position is that restrictions from the Department of Environmental Protection won’t allow the borough to disconnect or add a service. The structure does not have meter; it was attached to another structure which was removed. Council President Rick Collins asked the homeowner to give him time to check into the matter.
Another resident asked if the borough allows all-terrain vehicles to travel on the streets of the borough. Police Sergeant Daniel Bump told the group there are no streets designated for such use in the borough and added that during heavy snow events violations are overlooked as many use the equipment for snow removal. No joyriding is allowed.
The Elkland borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 9.