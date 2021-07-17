The Elkland Borough council will attempt to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 19 as the July 14 meeting was not convened due to the lack of a quorum.
Council members Pete VanGorden, Rick Collins and Tim Whitney attended the meeting but were unable to take action on any borough business.
Items on the agenda included an invitation to talk with the Senator Dush on Aug. 11, receipt of $34,979.44 in Act 13 Impact Fees and receipt of $91,009.88 in grant funds. This is half of what is expected from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used for infrastructure purposes.
Issues with the sewer treatment plant were also to be discussed and included a basin at the plant that washed out and quotes for a holding tank for the filter replacement as well as issues with the Chapter 94 reports to the Department of Environmental Resources.