The Elkland borough council discussed improvements to the borough’s wastewater treatment facility, street repairs and an opening on the municipal authority during the meeting May 10.
The borough has been seeking grant funds to address the issues with inflow and infiltration (I&I) into the borough’s wastewater treatment facility. The sewer lines in the borough need repair as large amounts of water enter the system through the pipes.
The excess water travels to the treatment facility and destroy the bacteria needed to keep the treatment system active. Larger amounts of chemicals to treat the larger volume of water is also costly, said council.
Council expects to hear in September whether it will be awarded a grant from the PA Small Water and Sewer Grant Program. The sewer lines have been inspected and a map displays the most severe areas highlighted in red and yellow.
Those areas will be addressed if the grant funds are secured. Any remaining funds would be used to address additional areas. Some areas will be replaced, while others will be slip lined, a process that repairs lines giving them stability.
The borough will advertise for bids for street repairs during the summer. Temporary repairs have been made in some areas expected to be part of the paving project. Sheldonia Avenue, Forestview Avenue, Coates Street, Campbell Street, and Hemlock Street are scheduled for paving.
Elkland borough council is looking for a replacement for the Elkland Borough Authority after accepting the resignation of authority member Michael Kring.
The building owned by the borough that was used by the Valley National Youth Project Using Minibikes program was the subject of discussion at the May meeting. During discussion, participants indicated the NYPUM program no longer exists in Elkland however other individuals are using the building without an agreement or permission.
No action was taken. The council said the agreement with NYPUM called for the building to be returned to the borough if the NYPUM program ended.
Issues with the local Emergency Medical Services was discussed with Allen Robert Goodrich, an Osceola Township supervisor who is involved in finding a solution.
“I watched EMS destroy themselves,” said councilman Rick Collins, a former nurse. “Paid is not the answer. EMS is a mess.”
Collins said an individual was unable to attain certification after he had taken the training but was unable to complete the ride along requirement. Members also questioned staffing at the communication center.
Council fielded questions from Ed Kessler, a Main Street business owner asking about an alley that runs behind the building he is renting. Kessler was interested in filling in some holes in the roadway there and wanted to clarify ownership. Kessler was told the area is privately owned and to contact the landowner.
Elkland borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. June 14.