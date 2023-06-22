Elkland borough council took action to pave some of the borough’s streets during the June 14 meeting.

The council received two bids for paving Campbell, Coates and Hemlock streets, Sheldonia Avenue, Forestview Drive and sections of North Buffalo Street. A contract was awarded to HRI of State College, the low bidder at $366,710, with a second bid from Hawbaker, of State College for $369,442.

