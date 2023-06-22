Elkland borough council took action to pave some of the borough’s streets during the June 14 meeting.
The council received two bids for paving Campbell, Coates and Hemlock streets, Sheldonia Avenue, Forestview Drive and sections of North Buffalo Street. A contract was awarded to HRI of State College, the low bidder at $366,710, with a second bid from Hawbaker, of State College for $369,442.
Billing software changes are in the future for the borough’s water and sewer customers. The council will go with new software from Muni Link of Bellwood at $12,000 to transfer the information from the old system to the new. The process would take up to six months.
Secretary Jill Hall said the current system, Diversified Technologies of Bloomsburg, is not flagging issues with the 856 bills to alert the borough to contact customers about potential leaks or plumbing issues. Hall said that Diversified hasn’t answered questions since earlier this year to help the borough address problems.
Office hours will change during July and August with Thursdays being by appointment only.
Council planned to open bids for slip lining at the meeting, but the request for bids was not advertised. Bid opening are expected in July.
Council reviewed an animals-at-large ordinance to address cats and other animals. Mark Kohut asked about enforcement and was told the zoning officer or police could enforce the ordinance. The ordinance could be adopted in July.
Temporary assistant secretary Mandy Mahnke reported that, following a review of erosion threatening North Buffalo Street erosion, the project could take up to five years if funding is received. The borough is partnering with the Tioga County Conservations Department and Larson Design Group.
Councilman Rick Collins noted that engineering costs, projected to exceed $1 million, are not covered by grant funds. A recent traffic study revealed 665 automobiles traveled the road in a 24-hour period.
Inspection of the Cowanesque Dike is set for July 24. Council plans to address erosion there prior to the inspection. No cost estimate was available.
Council agreed to set aside monies equal to the PennVEST monthly loan payments for future improvements to the water system. The loan was paid off in May and the funds, just under $10,000 a month, will be deposited into an account.
Mark Goodrich of the Elkland Fire Department presented a plaque to council member John Dorrance for 50 years of service to the department and the residents of the borough.
Council hear a proposal from bond counsel concerning a proposal to borrow $1.5 million for street paving and slip lining. Jon Cox of Eckert Seamans said Citizens & Northern Bank quoted the lowest interest rate at 5.1%, with other banks coming in slightly higher.
The council took no action.
“I am kind of shocked. We haven’t had a chance to talk about it. It is awful to hear 5.1% is a good rate,” said councilman Collins.
The next Elkland borough council meeting is 6:30 p.m. July 12.