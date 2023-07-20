Elkland Borough Council accepted the resignation of councilman Kyle Eldridge during the July 13 meeting. Eldridge cited personal reasons and indicated that he did not have the time needed to do a good job. The vacancy will be advertised and letter of interest can be submitted to the borough office.

It was unclear when the paving project would start in Elkland; the contract was let however there is no start date in the agreement. The project end date is Oct. 6.

