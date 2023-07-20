Elkland Borough Council accepted the resignation of councilman Kyle Eldridge during the July 13 meeting. Eldridge cited personal reasons and indicated that he did not have the time needed to do a good job. The vacancy will be advertised and letter of interest can be submitted to the borough office.
It was unclear when the paving project would start in Elkland; the contract was let however there is no start date in the agreement. The project end date is Oct. 6.
Pothole complaints were addressed with instructions issued that residents should contact the borough office with the locations so a work order can be generated.
Coates, Campbell and Buffalo streets were mentioned as having potholes. Sections of Buffalo, Campbell and Coates streets are slated for work with the contract with HRI of State College. Forestview Drive and Sheldonia Avenue are also part of the project. HRI bid $366,710 while Glenn Hawbaker also of State College bid $369,442 on the project. Many of the potholes mentioned during the meeting have been addressed.
Council took action to adopt an animals-at-large ordinance to address the feral cat problem in the borough. According to councilman Rick Collins, the ordinance is intended to act as a deterrent to people feeding the cats as well as those who let pets run free.
The ordinance requires that all cats have a rabies vaccine, be spayed or neutered and have an ear tipped to signify that.
It also addresses dogs running at large, pets making noise and running at large, unsanitary conditions caused by the animals, impoundment of the animals, disposition of animals, unattended animals, transportation of animals and other conditions.
The Tioga County Cat Project operates a trap, neuter and release program in the county and in Elkland.
Some concern was voiced about the Cat Project’s responsibility to maintain records of feral cat colonies. The group records the number of kittens born in feral colonies, location of the colonies and number of cats that have been TNR.
Councilman Rick Collins told Laura Clarson, the cat project director, “We will work independently but together.”
Resident Holly Schoonover asked about the impoundment of animals taken in and asked where they would be housed. Collins said the borough is not building a shelter and will probably use local facilities. The ordinance is available for review at the borough office.
A Main Street business owner again asked if a manhole in the alleyway behind the business could be brought to ground level to allow for improvements to be made there. That discussion lead to the belief that the manhole may actually be an old septic tank. The borough work force will evaluate the matter.
Council heard a complaint about a vehicle covered by tarps with tall grass and weeds on Pattison Avenue and a second location with an overgrowth of vegetation. The code enforcement officer is aware of the problem.
Elkland borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9.