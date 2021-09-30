Elkland Borough officials have encountered issues securing the borough’s new police car, as reported at a special meeting of borough council. The car is ready for pickup, however, no authorization has been given to get the vehicle.
Also, the vehicle’s cost is reportedly not in the borough budget for 2021. Council learned that the funds were available in the 2020 budget and the vehicle was ordered Dec. 8, 2020, however, the funds were not earmarked to pay for the car in 2021. The person who ordered the vehicle is no longer an employee of the borough.
The vehicle is expected to cost $57,610.02 and was purchased through CoStars, a state bidding program that eliminates municipalities having to seek bids for such items.
Council discussed using Act 13 funds and/or liquid fuel monies to pay for the car, but no decision was made. The matter will be sent to borough solicitor Chris Lantz.
Other business
Council discussed two areas where water cut into the Cowanesque Dike on the west end of town during recent flooding. Council agreed to wait until the annual dike inspection set for Sept. 28 in hopes of getting recommendations from the Department of Environmental Protection.
Mapping of the boroughs sewer and water lines will be done over four days in October. The county-wide program allows for the Geographic Information System mapping at no cost to the borough.
Council failed to set hours for trick-or-treat after hearing that the mayor is designated to do so. The borough’s website says the day and time will be set at the Oct. 13 council meeting.
Council approved a cost of $14,250 for the 2020 audit, to be performed by J. H. Williams of Kingston.
Elkland Borough Council will meet next at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13.