Elkland borough council paid a fine of $4,000 to the Department of Environmental Protection for violations in the sewer treatment plant in the borough. The fines were reduced after some misplaced paperwork was located.
There are no new connections being made as a result of the violations. The borough is working to do camera work in the sewer lines to locate the heaviest infiltration with plans to address those areas. Pennsylvania Rural Water is planning to camera the lines with grant funds. The borough has asked the DEP for the moratorium on connections be lifted as there are two properties interested in connecting to the system.
The council also reviewed problems along Buffalo Street near the New York border.
Repairs will take an estimated 15 loads of R8 stone to stabilize the stream bank there. The cost of the material is $11,017. The purchase was approved to make the repairs. The costs do not include those related to the equipment and labor to place the stone.
The borough Council promoted Officer Daniel Bump to the position of sergeant. Bump has worked for the borough for approximately six months.
Council also approved the purchase of protective equipment for the officer at a cost of $780.91. Additional safety improvements will cost the borough $1,232 with an XR10 to enhance the department’s ability to communicate with the 911 Communication Center.
The storm drain on First Street has been measured and the riser and cover are being made to replace the cover. The holes in the current cover a too small and do not allow the cover to drain away water, which has resulted in flooding at least one home in the area.
The council decided against hiring a borough manager due to no funds being budgeted for the position. The office staff will field any complaints and direct them to the committee chair for a response.
Former secretary and resident, Penny Jeffers, asked about a cash account with a negative $41,000 balance. Jeffers said that a cash account cannot have a negative amount. Councilman Rick Collins asked borough secretary Jill Hall about the account, and she said that she does not use the account and she would have to investigate the matter.
Council approved Hall attending two webinars offered through the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs at a cost of $45 each for training for reorganizational meetings and preparing for a new council.
Elkland borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13.