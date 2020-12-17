The Elkland Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Christmas parade last Saturday, Dec. 12 with special guest appearances from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch. Several area fire and ambulance departments decorated its trucks and threw candy to kids lining the street.
