Elkland Borough Council agreed to advertise the tentative budget for 2022 with a public viewing period of 10 days. No tax increase is expected. The council will then meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 to adopt the plan.
Recent camera work on the sewer lines in the borough resulted in the finding of an eight-inch water line connected to an 18-inch sewage line. A separate 380-foot section needs replaced. The West Main Street project area was part of a state project several years ago. Inspections were done by the Department of Transportation to allow for the project to move forward.
Mark Goodrich, chairman of the Elkland Municipal Authority, said the borough needs to have inspectors on future projects in the borough. The West Main Street project is evidently a source of infiltration, an ongoing problem for the borough’s sewer system. The high levels of infiltration has prevented the borough from making new connections to the sewer system based on sanctions from the Department of Environmental Protection.
Flooding in the community has been an issue in recent years and little has been done to correct the problem. Locals are not allowed to get into the streams due to restrictions from the Department of Environmental Protection.
Kizer Creek that runs into the borough from New York State has caused erosion for one residence, endangering a garage. North Buffalo Street is in jeopardy of washing out. Plans were underway for rip rap to be placed in the area to stabilize the creek however the creek is very deep and unstable, said borough employees. The county conservation department will be contacted
Council accepted the union contract with the police and the public works departments. Eight employees are covered by the contracts.
Council approved the $100 annual subscription fee to the Valley Community Ambulance Association.
Council approved the expenditure of $600 to transfer the vehicle speed enforcement calibration device from the old police vehicle to the new police unit.
Council accepted the resignation of Louis Bloom as sewer water back-up operator effective Dec. 31. The borough will try a rotating schedule of current employees to eliminate the need to replace Bloom. The borough currently uses a licensed operator to meet the requirements of Department of Environmental Protection.
Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022 to reorganize; the board will meet on the second Wednesday of each month in 2022.