The Elkland borough council took action at a special meeting Aug. 23 to add two sections of street paving to the current project.
A short section of Second Street between Buffalo and Parkhurst and another section at Parkway and Buffalo will be added to the project.
The additional work is within the scope of the contract as there was a savings with an estimate of street width coming in wider than actual. The savings and the overages built into the contract should cover the additional costs.
In an addition to the agenda, the council agreed to hire Pat Buckley as sewer water operator. Buckley serves on the council and the Elkland Borough Authority and will start work as an employee Aug. 28.
Buckley will be paid $24 per hour as outlined in the union contract. Training and certification will be part of the job. Buckley will be expected to become certified to do the work.