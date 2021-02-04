The Elkland Area Community Library is hosting two final exhibits on the Elkland tannery — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, and 10 a.m.-noon this Saturday, Feb. 6.
The exhibit features a 12-foot model of the tannery constructed and donated to the library by resident Tom Caldwell, a showing of a PCN video of the Westfield tannery’s operations, items once made in Elkland such as leather shoe soles and photos.
The exhibits are on the second floor of the library at 110 Parkway Ave., Elkland, but a chair lift is available. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, reservations for the exhibits must be made by calling 814-258-7576.