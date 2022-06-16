ELKLAND — Cats are overwhelming the borough here and that topic took precedence during the June meeting.
A colony of an estimated 120 cats on River Street led to a lengthy discussion. Laura Clarson of the Tioga County Cat Project, formerly called the Elkland Cat Project, spoke to the council about the efforts her organization has made in Elkland and the outstanding number of cats in the borough.
Clarson said the group had spayed and neutered 153 cats in the borough since April 2019. No plan was put forth on how to handle the situation.
Former council member and resident, Aaron Smith, said he is concerned about the diseases, specifically toxoplasmosis, that the feral cats could spread in the community. Smith said the TNR program has slowed the growth in Elkland but has not decreased the population.
After some research, Smith said he has learned that feral cats reportedly caused the extinction of 64 species of songbirds worldwide. Toxoplasmosis is a parasite that can be spread by the feces of infected cats, from mother to baby in humans during pregnancy, and from eating undercooked contaminated meats.
Regarding a cannabis resolution, Councilman Mike Jones said the council is reviewing a sample ordinance and will develop its own. The sample ordinance calls for expulsion of prior charges related to cannabis use. Resident Holly Schoonover spoke against that section of the sample ordinance. A copy of the sample ordinance was not available.
Summer hours were set for the borough office. The office will be open full days Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday while other times will be available by appointment.
Council approved the proposed sale of treated water at a rate of $1 per 100 gallons. A request for 70,000 gallons was discussed. No further details were available.
The resignation of Tara Simmons as part-time sewer operator for the borough was accepted. Simmons worked weekends for the borough and will leave the position on July 7. Council reported that Simmons had conflicts with other obligations.
Council named councilwoman Wendy Graham to a vacancy on the recreation authority. Graham also serves on the council’s recreation committee.
Mike Jones reported the borough has reduced the outstanding customer water and sewer balances by two-thirds.
Elkland borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on July 13.