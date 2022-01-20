Elkland Borough Council filled the vacant two-year position by appointing John Dorrance during the monthly meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12. Council now has a full board for 2022.
Council approved the expenditure of $3,318.46 for an engine-driven utility pump to be used to drain lagoons. The unit will replace a 20-year-old unit. An additional $9,794.98 was approved for the purchase of eight-inch check valves at a lift station for the sewer system. One of the valves currently in place is stuck open.
Council named Jessica Watters, and Maria Phelps to the Recreation Authority. Recent resignations reduced the three-member board to one member. The authority is involved in events at the local park and deals with issues at the community pool.
More than one opening exist on the Zoning Hearing Board. Interested persons should contact the borough office for information. The Zoning Hearing Board hears cases, when requested, that were originally denied by the zoning officer.
Council agreed to keep the current backhoe after receiving an offer for a new unit.
The council agreed to no longer sell gravel to the general public. According to council president Rick Collins the activity does not make money for the borough and is a time consuming operation. In a related matter they agreed to have one employee change to a per diem plan of employment instead of a more steady part-time position.
The borough has applied for a Green Light Go Grant to replace or repair the current traffic light. If funded through the grant, the borough will be required to pay 20% of $50,000. The council agreed to this cost and will move forward with the grant application.
It is expected that a total replacement would cost upwards of $300,000. The current light is supported in part by an I beam which is supported with a connection to a commercial building. Reports have been received that the building is suffering damage from the guidewire.
Council tabled action on the parking ordinance currently being considered. The ordinance is available for review on the borough website. The parking ordinance being considered restricts parking to one side on several streets and prohibits parking in other area of the town both overnight and other times.
Council discussed with one resident the possibility of disconnecting the water to a vacant building that she recently purchased and is planning to turn into a parking area. She was told that, due to restrictions by Department of Environmental Protection, they could not add or subtract any connections.
Elkland borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9.