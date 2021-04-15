Elkland Borough Council doesn’t foresee lack of quorum at its meetings being an issue any longer, said Council President Wendy Graham.
“We had a regular meeting April 8 and there were plenty of us there,” she said. “One person was off on quarantine because of COVID, so people have to take that into consideration. COVID is still around and people are told to stay home for two weeks, so not a lot gets done when you can’t meet.”
See coverage of the April 8 meeting in this week’s paper.
Since December, Elkland’s council has dealt with lack of quorum at four of its meeting, both special and regular. Graham says she attributes this to both COVID-related quarantines and one council member resigning at the end of January.
According to minutes from a special meeting March 6, council appointed Craig Stewart to fill the vacancy left by Aaron Smith’s resignation. Smith had not been present at meetings since the end of November.
Graham said the most recent lack of quorum at a special meeting on Saturday, April 3, was likely due to the last-minute nature of the meeting and it being over Easter weekend.
“A special meeting was called because our sewer treatment plant operator quit, so it was kind of an emergency situation and we got the first meeting available,” she said, adding that the issue is in the process of being resolved.
Lack of quorum also halted the passing of the 2021 budget at the December meeting. The council members present were forced to cancel that meeting and reschedule for Dec. 16 via Zoom. That meeting also had a lack of quorum and was rescheduled for Dec. 29. The budget was passed at the Jan. 14 regular meeting.
A meeting planned for Jan. 30 to adopt an ordinance to update the water, sewer and solid waste rates was also postponed due to lack of quorum.
“Since I’ve been on council six years, those are the only four meetings that we haven’t had a quorum for. I think that’s a pretty good record,” said Graham. “I’m sure Elkland hasn’t been the only one having this issue lately.”