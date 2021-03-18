ELKLAND — The borough council here is making plans to open the community pool.
Council agreed to post for jobs at the community pool during the monthly March meeting. The action will allow for the advertising and hiring of guards and co-managers. The pool did not open in 2020 and repairs are still needed. A leak at the pool requires an additional estimated 1,000 gallons of water daily.
The pool is expected to open in June with CDC COVID requirements being met. Pool ticket prices will remain the same with daily admission set at $3 for students and $5 for adults. Individual season passes are $70, family season passes are $125 and non-resident season passes at $150.
Council approved the purchase of two submersible pumps for the sewer treatment plant and a lift station at $23,875.
Councilman Rick Collins will continue to pursue an agreement for spring and fall clean-up, including a tire collection. An estimate was received from the hauler, Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority. Several options were discussed with no decision made. The newly-adopted contract increased the trash collection costs 6% every year for the life of the three-year contract, but did not include spring or fall clean-up or tire collection.
After a discussion about the ordinance governing parking on borough streets, council agreed to refer the matter to committee. It was noted that the ordinance had not been updated since 1986. Parking across from the local fire department has made it difficult for the fire trucks to safely exit the building at the time of a call; citations have been written. Parking along Main Street is interfering with businesses there and parking along North Buffalo Street narrows the street.
The April dinner meeting of the Tioga County Association of Boroughs will be held in Elkland. The association has not met recently due to the pandemic. The dinner with a guest speaker is held the third Thursday monthly in one of the 10 member communities. The planned speaker for April is a representative of the Home Town Hero Banner Program.
Council again discussed the equipment to fold papers to be mailed by the office. Less than 1,000 copies are mailed monthly. The proposed equipment is expensive and is capable of folding more than the borough needs. A replacement could cost between $500 and $1,500 or a lease agreement could be as much as $460 a month for a 24-month plan. No decision was made.
Daniel Bump was named as the Right to Know officer for the Elkland police department. A vacancy existed after Robert Gee resigned as a police officer and Right to Know officer for the borough.
Elkland Borough Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 8.
Correction
In the March 11 article about the Elkland borough council meeting, it was incorrectly stated that Craig Stewart attended the March 6 meeting where he was appointed to the council. He did not attend the meeting.