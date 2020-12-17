The Elkland borough council struggled for 50 minutes to gather a quorum for the December meeting. The three council members at the scheduled meeting, Rick Collins, Tim Whitney and Deanna Sherman — decided to end the wait and reschedule the meeting.
Due to the lack of quorum, the council was unable to address the items listed on the agenda: adopting the tentative 2021 budget, setting a special meeting to adopt the 2021 budget, setting meeting dates for 2021 and requesting the solicitor prepare an ordinance changing the water/sewer/garbage rates.
The next meeting of the council will be a Zoom meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16. The special meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28.