ELKLAND — During the April meeting, the borough council here learned that the borough is only billing for 50% of the water it pumps.
On average, the borough bills 300,000 gallons of water per month compared to the 780,000 gallons being pumped. Council reviewed several reasons, including inaccurate records or low estimates of water being used for firefighting, street washing and hydrant flushing.
Leaks and unhooked meters could also play a role, according to Mark Goodrich of the Elkland Borough Municipal Authority, which will meet at 6:30 p.m. April 22.
Elkland’s swimming pool may remain closed again this year. Major repairs are needed and the workforce is currently unable to locate the pumps and other equipment that are needed to make the repairs.
The pool is leaking an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 gallons daily. Repairs were scheduled during 2020 when the pool was closed due to the pandemic, but were not made. Council will seek a consultant to evaluate the pool to learn what repairs are needed. The pool has never been able to generate enough revenue to cover the cost of operation.
The borough will change how residents are billed for water. The council agreed to switch from paper bills to a postcard billing system, eliminating the need for a paper folder that has been on council’s agenda since Feb. 3.
May 1 is scheduled for spring clean up. Spring and fall clean ups are not part of the newest contract with the waste hauler, Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority. The additional collections will cost $6,890 each on top of contracted fees.
Council agreed to modify its ordinance for motor vehicles in the borough, which was last reviewed in 1996. Police officer Daniel Bump asked council to consider changing the ordinance to improve enforcement and address violations.
Property owner Belinda Seely is seeking a right of way for landlocked property. The matter has been discussed for more than a year, said Seely. The road leads to the borough’s water storage tank and travels through a former dump sight.
The right of way has been used by the landowner to access the land. According to the council President Wendy Graham, solicitor Chris Lantz said there is no benefit to the borough to provide the right-of-way.
Newly-appointed Councilman Craig Stewart wanted to investigate the matter further and urged members to pursue the request. Seely indicated she would pursue court action. A motion by Councilman Rick Collins to approve the right of way died for a lack of a second.
Cheryl Wilbur of the Lion’s Club encourage the borough’s involvement in the organization. The local club has donated to flood victims, offered pandemic pop-up dinners, provided coats for kids and grants for equipment for the Northern Tioga School District, a roof for the Tioga Grange, and doors for the Tioga American Legion.
Resident John Porter complained about horse manure on borough streets and asked the borough to remind people that depositing waste is a violation of a borough ordinance.
Elkland Borough Council will next meet at 6:30 p.m. May 12 in the borough office or outside on the lawn if enough people attend.