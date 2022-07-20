Elkland Borough’s red light is a go with the awarding of the Green Light Go Funding. The grant for $246,000 will replace the red light at the intersection of Buffalo and Main streets.
The borough will pay $50,000 toward the project funded through the state. The borough is concerned about the connection the street light has with a privately owned building. The landowner says the guidewire that is connected to the supporting I-beam is causing damage to the building.
During the July 13 meeting, the council did not have official word that they were getting the grant. However, since the meeting Governor Wolfe has officially made the announcement about the grant.
Council approved the advertising of a position with plans for the replacement of a weekend and holiday water sewer tester. The part time position will require the person to do the testing at the facilities. Council President Rick Collins said the original plan to handle the matter with a rotation of the current staff fell through and council will be seeing a person interested in the position.
A second part-time back-up person will be hired for the office work. It was proposed that the person be trained to work in both the secretarial position as well as the billing clerk position. There is currently no coverage if one of the current workers needs to be out.
The issue with the meat processing plant on River Street is in the hands of the court, said Collins. The sewer was plugged there last winter and it was determined that it was the land owner’s problem. The borough work force cleared the line and sent a bill, which has not been paid.
Council did discuss the pool and residents were told that now that the recreation authority had been restored with three members, they would be looking into possible funding options. The recreation authority will also plan events for the residents in the local parks; no schedule of events are scheduled at this time.
Council received word that the community had received $64,375.34 in Act 13 funds, from the local gas industry, bringing the account balance to $111,423.41.
The meeting of the Elkland borough council is 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10.