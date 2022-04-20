The Elkland borough council discussed several expensive issues that need addressed in the community during the April meeting. Flooding in Kiser Creek and Trout Run is causing issues in two areas of the borough. North Buffalo Street is in danger of eroding away while a culvert near the industrial park has temporarily shut down the company’s operations.
The streets have multiple potholes throughout the community. Repairs are needed at the community swimming pool and there are abandoned structures and others with accumulated trash visible.
The area of North Buffalo Street near the border with New York State has been a concern for many years. Efforts to stabilize the area have not been successful. Rip rap has washed out and a waterfall has developed in the streambed.
Councilman Mike Joes has been meeting with Westlake, a local manufacturing facility, about a box culvert. Replacement costs are estimated at $500,000. The facility has agreed, according to Jones, to stand the cost if the road is abandoned by the borough.
Currently there are three pipes under the roadway which results in flooding. The borough owned land in the area would not be affected however abandoning the road would release the borough from the repairs. Council will consider abandoning the road with plans to discuss the matter with the borough solicitor.
Council reviewed an evaluation report from LaBella Associates, the borough’s engineering firm, concerning the repairs needed at the community’s pool following a visual inspection. The pool has been in need of repairs for several years and is to remain closed for 2022. Several code and regulation issues would need to be addressed before the pool could be opened, according to the report.
The report also indicated that the three filter systems need repairs. The pool appears to be losing 2.233 gallons of water a day, according to the Labella report. The bathhouse needs a roof and mechanical equipment. The excessive water usage at the pool indicates a substantial leak. The report is available at the borough officer.
Council President, Rick Collins said, “If we open a pool here it is going to be safe”
The $25,760 funds budgeted for the seasonal operation of the pool has been moved to the sewer fund to offset costs of repairs to the Barney Hill Road lift station which is expected to cost $26,000. Funds will be used to remove sludge at the facility’s lagoons.
Council developed a committee to address properties with accumulated trash or are dangerous. One abandoned home has a caved-in roof. Junk cars and animal complaints in the community will also be addressed.
Council opened bids for two vehicles: a 2005 Ford Ranger and a 2010 Chevy. The Chevy was sold to Morgan and Margraff Lumber for $15,501.00 and the Ford was sold to Bob Strohecker for $2,801, both the high bidders.
The borough council approved the purchase of an in-car camera system for $2,120 with a one year warranty.
Repairs will be made to the 1989 heating unit in the sewer treatment facility. Costs are projected at $1,400.
The borough work crew will continue to flush fire hydrants to clear sediment from the lines, but received a few reports of colored water after recent flushing. The system is flushed every two weeks. If the system does not clear, the borough plans to flush weekly in June and July. The system is not flushed during the winter.
Elkland borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 11.