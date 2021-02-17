The Elkland borough council will change its meetings for the next three months due to COVID concerns.
At the Feb. 11 meeting, the council agreed to meet at the Elkland fire hall at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday each month: March 11, April 8 and May 13. The move is because the council chambers are too small to accommodate those who wish to attend and provide for social distancing.
After accepting the resignation of councilman Aaron Smith Feb. 13, the board will advertise to fill the vacancy. Those interested in the position may present a letter of interest on or before March 6. Smith submitted his resignation prior to the January meeting however council tabled action until Feb. 11.
Council President Wendy Graham said that, beginning Feb. 12, anyone interested in being on the ballot for a council seat can get petitions from the county and can begin collecting signatures as of Feb. 16.
Council also adopted the ordinance for the water, sewer and garbage rate increases. The water and sewer rates will each see a 10% increase and a 6% increase in the garbage rates. The rate increase will appear after two billing cycles. Credits will appear on the next billing cycle.
Elkland borough council approved an assurance agreement with for the Rural Community Assistance Partnership. The national network of nonprofit organizations seeks grant funds through the USDA with plans to assist with geographic information system mapping at no cost to the borough. The work will include mapping of the borough’s water and sewer lines, manholes, hydrants and provide training for the borough workforce to utilize the information gathered by RCAP.
The council also approved the $100 annual payment for membership to the Develop Tioga County, formerly the Tioga County Development Corporation. Develop Tioga County assists with promoting business and employment opportunities.
Council set 4 p.m. March 6 as a special meeting at the fire hall to consider an appointment to fill the vacancy on council.