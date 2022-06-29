The Elkland borough council agreed during a special meeting June 20 to advertise a new position, a code enforcement and zoning officer.
Currently the zoning officer is Mark Resue, who will be replaced with the new position According to council president Rich Collins, Mayor William Sherman is the code enforcement officer. The new hire will do both of the jobs.
A second employee issue was handled at the meeting with the change of job for employee Mike Arnold. Arnold will work weekends and holidays operating the water and sewer systems of the borough. Former employee, Tara Simmons, who recently resigned, performed the duties and left the job due to schedule conflicts. Arnold will work four hours of both Saturday and Sunday and will take a flex day during the week to maintain a 40-hour work week.
Councilman Mike Jones said there is no intention for the borough council to adopt anything in connection with the cannabis resolution. Jones said if in the future the council considers such action, it would be their own resolution, not a template. The draft resolution reviewed at a prior meeting calls for expulsion of prior charges related to cannabis use.